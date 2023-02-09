TS will not get Rs 55,000 cr as claimed by govt

Hyderabad: Questioning the State government on projections, which could never be realised, the BJP member Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said that the government would not get even a single paisa of the Rs 55,000 crore.

Speaking in the discussion on the budget in the Assembly on Wednesday, the BJP member said that the Finance Minister had shown the same estimates and the same mistakes as he had shown during the previous year. The State government has claimed that it would get Rs 16,000 crore from land sales. However, the land sales would not fetch more than Rs 3,000 crore. Similarly, the special assistance from the Centre has been shown as Rs 25,555 crore, which would never come.

"Out of the Rs 2.97 lakh crore budget, the government will not get Rs 55,000 crore. The government should clarify where it would cut the funds. There is no scope for a cut in the fixed expenditure, which means there will be a cut in the budget in BC Welfare, Federations etc," said Rajender.

Rajender alleged that during the last three years not a single rupee was released to the eleven federations and two corporations. The government has talked about GST compensation but since the State has over 14 per cent above taxation limit, it will not be eligible for this money, he said, asking the government not to force and blame others for their own failures. The BJP leader said that the government had taken loans to the tune of 38 per cent of the GSDP.

He said that during the year 2014-15 the loans were Rs 77,333 crore, which has now jumped to Rs 3,25,709 crore. There is same law for all the states in the country and Centre did not discriminate against any State. The concept of saying that the Centre was not supporting was totally wrong because initially the Centre had supported the State.

Listing out the support by the Centre, the BJP member said that Centre had allocated Rs 95,000 crore only in the food subsidy including Rs 41,000 crore only on rice. He said that not all roads were collecting toll tax, the Centre does not collect tax on flyovers and under passes. He said that Rs 5 lakh crore was coming from the Centre.

The BJP leader alleged that around 3,000 families were yet to receive Dalit Bandhu. The Dalit Bandhu would cost Rs 2 lakh crore but the allocation has been Rs 17,000 crore. He questioned how long it would take the government for completing the Dalit Bandhu scheme.