TSACS to hold blood donation camps today

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 'World Blood Donor Day 2022' the Telangana State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) is going to organise blood donation camps, awareness rallies, distribution of IEC material, and donor appreciation ceremonies to thank blood donors and celebrate solidarity at the Gandhi Medical College on Tuesday.

State Health Minister T Harish Rao will be the chief guest for the programme. The members of the society asked the citizens to join the effort and save lives to support national blood transfusion services by reinforcing national and local campaigns.

This year the day will be marked with a special campaign asking people to donate blood and the ganisers are also going to raise awareness of the need for increased investment from governments to build a sustainable and resilient national blood system and increase collection.