TS&AP Sub-Area celebrates Army Wives’ Welfare Association Day

Secunderabad: Maj-Gen. Rakesh Manocha, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area, (TASA) and Poonam Manocha, chairperson, Family Welfare Organisation (FWO),interacted with ‘Veer Naris’ from Vijayawada on Friday, as part of the Army Wives’ Welfare Association (AWWA) Day celebrations.

Taneti Vanitha, Minister of Home Affairs, Disaster Management and Sainik Welfare, Government of AP, along with RayanaBhagyalakshmi, Mayor of Vijayawada, graced the occasion. The minister felicitated the Veer Naris and expressed her gratitude to them for their contribution and assured all possible help from her department in addressing their grievances.

Director, Rajya Sainik Board, Brig.V Venkat Reddy, explained the various schemes of the AP government and their benefits. The veteran cell of TASA established a help desk for the ‘Veer Naris’.