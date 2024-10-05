TSMC praised as inspiration for doctors nationwide

Hyderabad: Appreciating the efforts of the Telangana State Medical Council, Health Secretary Dr Christina Z Chongthu said on Friday the TSMC has become an inspiration to doctors in the country. She inaugurated the new TSMC building on the premises of Director of Health, Koti.

The building has been constructed with advanced facilities to increase the self-esteem of doctors, and its performance is comparable to other medical councils in the country, she remarked, appreciating chairman Dr Mahesh Kumar’s work, especially for promoting qualified doctors.

Dr Mahesh Kumar said, “Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha and Dr Christiana Chongthu were helpful in issuing the Gazette and GO for establishing the new TSMC body, construction of buildings, their final improvements and reconstruction of medical boards, and public health protection.”

In elections held for the first time after the formation of Telangana, young and talented doctors in the country were elected as council members with a large majority. He said THAT they would eradicate the fake medical system.

Council vice chairman Dr G Srinivas said doctors in Telangana paved the way for revolutionary changes. Listing the achievements, he said for the first time in State, under the auspices of the National Medical Commission, professors of all medical colleges conducted training classes on medical ethics. For the first time, the five-year license renewal of doctors in State was conducted completely online without any queue lines, saving precious time for doctors. They took up medical ethics awareness classes for MBBS and PG students in all colleges. License renewal and registration of doctors were reduced by 50%; the renewal was made free for doctors who are over 65; and it recommended a national task force to prevent attacks on doctors in the country.

Dr Kiran Kumar said, “They cracked the whip on 300 fake doctors across the State so far under the NMC Act. The ethics awareness classes would be conducted regularly for practicing doctors as well.”