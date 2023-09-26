TSPSC case: Why no Biometric system was used: TS HC questions govt

Hyderabad : A hearing was held in the High Court on Group-1 Prelims examination. It is known that the High Court has given a single bench verdict canceling Group-1. The Telangana government challenged this verdict in the division bench. The High Court expressed its anger on the government for neglecting this expressed its anger saying how it is possible if government break the rules. Once a paper leak, now a biometric issue? The High Court judge asked. The High Court expressed its anger that they are playing with the lives of the students. The case was adjourned to 2.30 for hearing. The hearing of the TSPSC resumed after adjournment at 2:30 pm.



The court once again questioned why the biometric system was not put in place. The High Court directed the government to submit complete details of the Group 1 prelims exam. The Telangana High Court has postponed the hearing of Group 1 Prelims cancellation petition to Wednesday.