Live
- CM working towards achieving 17 sustainable development goals: Malladi Vishnu
- Call 1533 if any trouble occurs due to rain: BBMP Chief
- DCM DK Shivakumar meets Savadi
- New Ruia chief aims at best medical care to poor
- ‘Nenu Student Sir’ is a new age thriller. Very Exciting: Hero Bellamkonda Ganesh
- Mobile science expo on ‘Gene-Health Connect’ inaugurated at RSC
- Mahabubnagar: Bhatti Vikramarka ups the ante against BJP and BRS
- Be radiant and ready
- Fish consumption receives boost in Anantapur district
- Pooja J Jhaveri makes her debut in fashion entrepreneurship
TSPSC paper leak: Arrests may reach 100, says Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand
Highlights
SIT has also examined TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy, Secretary Anita Ramachandran and member B Linga Reddy
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has said that the number of arrests in the TSPSC paper leak case may soon reach 100.
He added that until now, more than 100 top scorers in the TSPSC exams were questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is investigating the TSPSC paper leak case.
The SIT has already arrested 49 persons. “It was recently found out that some suspects had also used the latest technology for committing the offence”.
It is learnt here that the SIT has also examined TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy, Secretary Anita Ramachandran and member B Linga Reddy. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing money laundering charges in the case. It also recorded the statements of top TSPSC officials.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS