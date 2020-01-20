TSRTC bags awards for fuel conservation

Hyderabad: Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) together with Association of State Road Transport Undertakings presented fuel conservation awards as a part of the inaugural ceremony of SAKSHAM-2020 at Ravindra Bharati Auditorium.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar presented the best State Transport Undertaking (STU) award to TSRTC managing director Sunil Sharma for achieving the second highest improvement in road efficiency at national level. He also presented the best depot award to three depots – Dilsukhnagar, HCU and Musheerabad-2 – for highest improvement in road efficiency at state level.

A cash prize of Rs 50,000 was awarded to the three depot managers. Managing director Sunil Sharma along with executive director A Purushotham, ED (O) E Yadagiri, ED (Engg) C Vinod Kumar, ED (A) T Venkateshwara Rao, ED (GHZ) Venkateshwarlu, Finance Advisor Ramesh and chief mechanical engineer Raghunathan Rao received the national-level award.