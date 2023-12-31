TSRTC cancels Family-24 and T-6 tickets services

Hyderabad : The TSRTC took a crucial decision due to increase in traffic in city buses due to Mahalakshmi scheme. The issuing of Family-24 and T-6 tickets, which are currently being issued, has been stopped. This matter was disclosed by MD VC Sajjanar on X platform. He said that the issuance of these tickets will be stopped from tomorrow (January 1).

Passengers have to show their identity cards to the conductor to issue these tickets. The conductor has to enter their age in the ticket. This process is delayed due to current congestion in buses. This ultimately affects the travel time.

Due to this, the passengers are getting inconvenienced. Sajjanar said that it was decided to withdraw Family-24 and T-6 tickets in this context.