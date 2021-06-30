TSRTC driver commits suicide by consuming pesticide

Hyderabad: A TSRTC driver in the Ranigunj depot Tirupati Reddy committed suicide by consuming pesticides in front of the depot and alleged that the authorities harassed him by not giving duties for the last one week.

The RTC workers protested against the death of the driver by stating a dharna in front of the depot. The workers demanded the management to take action against the officials who were involved in harassment of the employees and also wanted them to be suspended. The workers demanded the management to provide an exgratia of Rs 30 lakh to the family of Tirupati Reddy. Telangana Jathiya Mazdoor Union (TJMU) leader K Hanumanthu Mudiraj said that the management was creating difficulties to the RTC staff by different means. Even for a lateness of five minutes, the authorities are making the workers visit the office to get the duties and later deducting salaries stating that they were absent from the duties. The authorities were pressurizing the drivers to increase the kilometers per liter (KMPL) in old buses. The workers were given different works other than their regular duties and there was no recognition no matter how best they work in the organisation.