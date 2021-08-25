TSRTC earns record Rs 13 crore revenue on Raksha Bandhan

Hyderabad: The Raksha Bandhan seems to have provided 'raksha' to the ailing Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), as it set a new record on Monday in terms of earning revenues by collecting Rs 13.04 crore with an occupancy ratio (OR) of 78 per cent, the next day of the Rakhi festival.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar congratulated the staff and officers on Tuesday and said, "The Corporation sustained the Corona effects and regained the trust of passengers. Achieving 78 per cent Occupancy Ratio through bus management is a milestone."

The Minister lauded the staff performance for operating buses to 31.77 lakh km and achieving Rs 41.05 earnings per km. He said despite the catastrophic conditions and hurdles, like rising diesel prices, the TSRTC was continuing to fulfil its duties.

"Everyone has a special affiliation with the RTC in their day-to-day activities. I urge passengers to travel in RTC buses and give more support to strengthen the organisation financially," he stated.