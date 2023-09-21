TSRTC introduces 10% discount offer as Dussehra offer

Hyderabad : Good news for travelers going home for Dussehra. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to give a 10 per cent discount to those who book tickets in advance. It has been announced that 10 per cent discount will be given on the return journey if the tickets are booked at the same time between October 15 and 29.



It has been clarified that the 10 per cent discount will be applicable only to the passengers who make advance reservation till the 30th of this month for travel on those dates. It is said that the discount will be applicable in all services with reservation facility.

Many people commute in rural areas as well. In this context, the organization has decided to give a 10 per cent discount to reduce the financial burden on the people. This discount is valid only for 15 days during Dussehra festival holidays.

Those traveling to distant places should avail this discount facility and reach their destinations safely. For advance reservation in TSRTC buses one should consult the official website of the organization www.tsrtconline.in.” TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar, IPS suggested.