TSRTC, ISB ink MoU for data analysis

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) signed an MoU with Indian School of Business (ISB) for data analysis.

The MoU was signed by Prof Manish Gangwar, Executive Director, IIDS and M Rajasekhar, Chief Engineer (IT), TSRTC in the presence of VC Sajjanar, MD TSRTC and Prof Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB.

Sajjanar hoped that the MoU would go a long way in route rationalisation and profit maximisation of TSRTC and will soon become a role model for other transport corporations. He called on the need to promote public transport to address the challenges of the environment and other related issues and said that there is a need to promote public transport system for the safe travel of people in addition to facing the environmental challenges.

Professor Madan Pillutla said that ISB is delighted to join hands with TSRTC in its efforts to become a citizen-centric and service-oriented corporation and added that data analysis will be very useful for strengthening TSRTC's transport system.