TSRTC launches new website

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has changed its website to www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in, which is said to be more user friendly.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan and MD VC Sajjanar attended the 73rd Republic Day celebrations at Bus Bhavan on Wednesday. The Chairman launched the new website which is user friendly to the general public.

The old website has been totally revamped and updated with the latest information. The management has requested people to visit this new revamped website and send their valuable feedback and suggestions for further improvement. Executive Director (Revenue) A Purushotham and all other HOD's were present