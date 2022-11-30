TSRTC plans to ply special bus services to IT firms

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to run an exclusive shuttle bus service for techies working in the city. IT employees working in HITECH City, Madhapur and Gachibowli areas who travel for hours in private vehicles to reach their companies, now will soon be able to reach directly in through TSRTC buses from selected locations in the city.

The corporation shared a survey form to collect the details of the IT firms, pick-up and drop points and timings. Employees can also give suggestions about the service to the corporation through the online form at https://t.co/tPtjkSf8Tw. The last date to file the response is December 5.

"The main purpose of the dedicated shuttle bus service is to transport IT employees safely to their destinations. TSRTC has decided to provide easy service through a special mobile App.

In which ticket booking facility will be provided, will also have tracking facilities by which one can track the bus and which areas it is plying," said an official.