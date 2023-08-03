TSRTC rolls out new bus service from Gajularamaram to Waverock

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced operating one bus trip every day between Gajularamaram to Waverock starting August 3, Thursday.

According to the TSRTC, for the convenience of the IT employees and others working in the offices at Hitech City, Gachibowli, Financial district, and surrounding areas, the corporation launched the bus service.

The bus will start around 8.40 am from Gajularamaram to Waverock and around 6.10 pm from Waverock to Gajularamaram via Mahadevapuram, NTR Garden, Yellammabanda, KPHB, JNTU, Hitech City, Raheja, Mindspace, Bio-Diversity, Gachibowli ‘X’ roads, and Wipro junction. TSRTC requested the citizens, particularly IT employees, to make use of the bus service and reach their offices safely.