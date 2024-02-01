TSRTC strongly condemns attacks on staff

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has strongly condemned the attack by passengers on their staff, who are performing their duties effectively with commitment and regular training.

According to TSRTC, it is intolerable to subject the abuse and attack on the corporation’s staff, who are transporting an average of 55 lakh passengers to their destinations safely every day. TSRTC issues a stern warning that legal action will be taken against individuals interfering with staff duties or committing assaults. In collaboration with the police department, steps will be taken to open history sheets against the perpetrators. The TSRTC management emphasises that they will not overlook incidents undermining the morale of their staff,” said a senior officer at TSRTC.

In a recent incident, a woman passenger attacked RTC bus conductors at three different places. Two conductors from Hayathnagar depot-1 were verbally abused and attacked separately. In another incident, a woman, angered by a conductor’s request for her identity card to issue a zero ticket, took his cell phone and verbally abused him. A female conductor at a Picket depot faced an attack by some women in Yadagirigutta.

These incidents of attacks have been causing distress among staff members.

The TSRTC said the corporation has filed separate complaints at the respective police stations of the Rachakonda Commissionerate for these incidents, and investigations are ongoing. An appropriate legal action would be taken against the culprits.

The Corporation MD VC Sajjanar said TSRTC staff diligently adhere to corporation rules, with conductors continuing to issue tickets according to regulations. Passengers are urged to cooperate and take tickets during their journey; failure to do so may jeopardise the staff’s jobs, leading to departmental action. TSRTC appeals to everyone to support the staff by following ticketing procedures,” he added.

The Mahalakshmi scheme, providing free bus travel for women, is effectively implemented by TSRTC staff, transporting an average of 27 lakh women passengers daily.

The staff reported instances of passengers using photocopies or smartphone images of identity cards instead of the original. TSRTC emphasises that the original identity card must be presented to avail of the Mahalakshmi scheme.