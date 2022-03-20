TSRTC to ply buses to Statue of Equality on weekends

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to operate special buses on weekends to the Statue of Equality in Muchintal from various locations in the city for those planning to visit.

The decision was taken after a large number of devotees took to Twitter requesting the RTC to run services to Muchintal citing that in the absence of government bus services, travelling by cabs has been burning a hole in their pockets. "If the RTC buses are arranged during the weekends, it would be very helpful for the visitors to visit the statue," they said.

Responding to the request on Twitter, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar directed the authorities to provide RTC bus facility on weekends to the Statue of Equality in the suburbs of Hyderabad. "Thank you for your interest in the RTC. Arrange an RTC bus on this route. Update the times accordingly," he directed the RTC officials. Officials responded to the tweet by saying that soon steps would be taken to arrange the bus facility to the said location.