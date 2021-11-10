  • Menu
TSRTC to run buses from 4 am in Hyderabad

With the decline in the COVID-19 cases and everything returning to normalcy, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) decided to run buses from 4 am in the city

With the decline in the COVID-19 cases and everything returning to normalcy, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) decided to run buses from 4 am in the city.

Measures are being taken to run the buses from MGBS, JBS, Secunderabad, Nampally and Kacheguda. Based on the patronage, the number of buses will be increased in a phased manner, the authorities said.

Additional 12 bus services between Hayatnagar-Koti

Greater zone ED Venkateshwarlu said that the city buses are being run to all railway stations and bus depots from 4 am. "The bus are available from Hayathnagar, Falaknuma, HCU, Miyapur, BHEL, Uppal, Jeedimetla, Chengicherla, Mithani and Mehdipatnam depots," the official added.

He further continued that the schedule of the buses were updated and will be run from 4 am to 10 pm. "The RTC also increased the buses in the view of the reopening of schools and colleges in the city. Around 12 buses were deployed on route number 299 between Hayathnagar and Koti.

