TSRTC to start ‘Ladies Special’ bus from today

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced to operate a ‘Ladies Special’ bus between Gandimaisamma and Charminar from Wednesday for the convenience of women passengers, especially college students due to the rush observed on the route.

According to TSRTC, the bus service will proceed via Jeedimetla, Balanagar, Moosapet, Erragadda, Ameerpet, Lakdikapul, Gandhi Bhavan and Afzalgunj starting from September 13.

It will start from Gandimaisamma towards Charminar at 8.25 am and from Charminar to Gandimaisamma at 5.20 pm every day.

RTC officials said more services will be engaged on the route in the futurebased on the response on the bus trips.