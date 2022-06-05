TTD to issue special darshan tickets for 1000 TSRTC passengers daily

Hyderabad : The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam ( TTD ) has given green signal to special admission darshan tickets to about 1000 TSRTC passengers on a daily basis for Rupees 300, with effect from June 4.

Addressing the media, TSRTC chief Bajireddy Govardhan stated that the decision by TTD will increase pilgrim support for RTC and ensure safe transportation.

VC Sajjanar , TSRTC vice-chairman and managing director said that the initiative will encourage the pilgrims to visit the TDD and support for RTC operations and bring service closer to consumers' homes. Passengers are asked to make reservations "two days in advance using the website for special admission darshan tickets as per the schedule".

Sajjanar also said that TSRTC would finish the online procedure and update systems with transaction data to be transmitted to the TTD server 2 days in advance as a result of this endeavour.

"Passengers must present either a two-dose vaccination certificate or a COVID-19 Negative certificate received within 72 hours of the date of darshan," he added.