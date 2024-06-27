TTGDA to join JAC of govt employees, gazetted officers

Hyderabad: Doctors working under the banner of the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors’ Association (TTGDA) have decided to join the Joint Action Committee of the Telangana employees, gazetted officers, teachers, workers, and pensioners.

The TTGDA president, Dr Kiran Bollepaka and secretary-general, Dr Kiran Madhala, said most demands of the JAC were common to TTGDA doctors as well; there was a need to stress a few more points that were relevant to them.

They said the general transfers pending since 2013 and the transfers in 2018 were specific and not given priority to long-standing employees, which were the top priority until 2011; the percentage was reduced to 20 from 40 for the employees of Health department in 2018.

A lot of doctors got stuck in the process at peripheral medical colleges.

“We need general transfers without any ceiling (preferably not less than 50%) with long-standing employees in the top priority category,” the doctors said.

The TTGDA representatives said the doctors working in all peripheral medical colleges out of Hyderabad were working with a 20 per cent loss in peripheral medical college allowance (hardship allowance) in their respective salaries compared with their counterparts in Hyderabad.

“We always give unconditional support for the demands of OPS, the employee health scheme, and all pending DAs. We want to have promotions with the counselling process only, in all cadres,” they said.