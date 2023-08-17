TTGDA urges Health Minister to clear salary dues

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Teaching Doctors Association (TTGDA) has urged the Health Minister T Harish Rao to clear the salary dues of 56 months from January 2016 to August 2020.

The association members led by president Dr Anwar met the Health Minister on Wednesday and said the file related to this has been sent to the office of Chief Minister signed by the Finance Minister, as the file has been lying there for the past eight months, the doctors requested Harish Rao to release the pending dues at the earliest.

The Minister replied that he would talk to the CM and ensure the staff gets their salary arrears. Association general secretary Dr Jalagam Tirupati Rao, treasurer Dr Kiran Prakash and vice president Dr Kiran Madala were also present.

