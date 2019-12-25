Tushar Gandhi visits Osmania University Geography department

OU: Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Tushar Gandhi visited Geography department of Osmania University on Tuesday. He was given warm welcome by the department head Professor Bala Kishan, vice principal Professor Ramjraj Madhur, Dr Akthar Ali, teaching staff and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Tushar Gandhi said that non-violence was the best method to resolve any issue anywhere in the world. Explaining the advantages of non-violence, he cited examples of Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela who used non-violent methods to succeed in their struggles. He urged youth to use non-violent methods to fight against injustice or to resolve any of their issues.