TUWJ ready for dialogue with govt: Allam Narayana

Hyderabad: Former Press Academy chairman Allam Narayana on Sunday said the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) was ready for a dialogue with the government to settle journalists’ demands and pending issues.

The TUWJ State executive committee met and decided to make efforts to address journalists’ demands and problems by holding discussions with the government. TUWJ president Narayana said the union was extending greetings to the government and strive to implement the promises made for welfare of journalists by holding talks with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Addressing the meeting at TUWJ office in Uppal Bhagayat , Narayana said the union will discuss with government issues, mainly Rs 10 lakh healthcare insurance, and pending distribution of housing-sites for scribes in Hyderabad and in districts.

He said the government should take measures to issue cashless health cards; the union will also put in efforts. He said the new district TUWJ executive committees will be constituted before February 29. The union's State-level executive meeting (Maha Sabhalu) will be held in March. Narayana said a trust will be constituted to construct the union building soon. TUWJ general secretary Askani Maruti Sagar, vice-presidents Ramesh Hazare, BR Lenin, Abdullah, Adinarayana, TEMJU general secretary Ramana Kumar, IJU national secretary Rajamouli Chari, executive committee member A Bhaskar attended the meeting. Meanwhile, A Vishnuvardhan Reddy has been elected president of the Telangana Electronic Media Journalists’ Union. He is leader of TUWJ unit of old Medak district. P Yoganandam has been elected treasurer.