Twin reservoirs near full capacity as inflows swell

Hyderabad: The twin reservoirs of Hyderabad Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar continue to maintain high water levels following steady inflows from upstream areas.

To regulate the rising storage and ensure safety, the irrigation authorities have opened multiple gates at both reservoirs, releasing water downstream. At Osman Sagar, the Full Tank Level (FTL) stands at 1,790 feet (3.900 TMC). The reservoir level was recorded at 1,789.15 feet (3.705 TMC). With inflows touching 1,900 cusecs and outflows at 2,704 cusecs, eight gates have been lifted to a height of three feet to balance the storage.

Meanwhile, Himayat Sagar, with an FTL of 1,763.50 feet (2.970 TMC), has also seen steady inflows. The present level is 1,762.70 feet (2.734 TMC), while 1,200 cusecs of inflow is being received. To regulate this, two gates have been opened up to three feet, releasing around 1,981 cusecs of water. Authorities have cautioned people living in low lying areas along the downstream course to remain alert, as water discharge continues.

The reservoirs, which play a crucial role in Hyderabad’s drinking water supply and flood regulation, have been witnessing near full levels this season due to consistent rains in the catchment areas. With both Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar holding steady, water security for the city appears comfortable, even as officials remain vigilant in managing inflows and controlled releases.