Twist in Sec’bad Cantt politics, BJP leader joins Cong within hours after campaigning with Eatala

Hyderabad: With the death of MLA Lasya Nandita, politics has gained momentum in Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency where the by-election is inevitable. Sreeganesh Narayanan, who contested as a BJP candidate from this seat in the assembly elections held in December and came second, unexpectedly joined the Congress party. His had joined the party on Tuesday night. On Tuesday night, at the residence of TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar, in the presence of other party leaders Mainampally Hanumantha Rao and Mahender Reddy, Ganesh covered the Congress scarf. On the suggestion of CM Revanth Reddy, Congress leaders Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and former minister Mahender Reddy held discussions with Ganesh.

Talking about joining the Congress party, Sriganesh said that he has changed the party for the development of Secunderabad Cantonment constituency. Sriganesh Narayanan expressed hope that the Congress will prevail in the Lok Sabha elections as well as in the by-elections of the Cantonment constituency. He explained that he had held discussions with party leaders and former MLAs Patnam Mahender Reddy and Mynampally Hanumantha Rao for two days and after the negotiations were successful, he joined the Congress. He campaigned on behalf of BJP till Tuesday afternoon. He participated in the election campaign along with Eatala Rajender in Malkajigiri. The BJP ranks are shocked by his sudden change of party within hours.