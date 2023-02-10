Two-day women conference in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With an aim to provide Islamic and Modern teachings, especially on the topic of Islamic marriages and the demand for dowry, a two day women conference is being held on Saturday and Sunday at Eidgah Mir Alam in Bahadurpura.

The conference is being conducted by the Jamiat-ul-Mominath. The conference will be inaugurated by Mufti Khaleel Ahmed Shaik ul Jamia Jamia Nizamia and Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

Dr Mufti Hafiz Mohd Mastan Ali Quadri, president Jamiat-ul-Mominath, said that the themes would be discussed at this conference, including Islamic marriages and the demand for dowry and its rituals by our society. Inter- religious marriage-the relationship between an Islamic religion with the different religion, and its impact on family, rights of husband, wife, and our society, and children's rights in Islam, among others by Alima, Muftiyat, and professors in languages inducing Arabic, Urdu, English, Hindi, Telugu, Maiman, Kannada, Marathi and Kashmiri in the programme.