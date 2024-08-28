Live
Just In
Two More Arrested in Rs 175 Crore Cyber Crime Case in Hyderabad In a major development in the Rs 175 crore cyber crime case, two more people have been arrested in Hyderabad. The arrests include an SBI manager from Shamsheerganj and a gym trainer.
The Cyber Security Bureau discovered that ₹175 crore was illegally transferred through six fake accounts. The SBI manager, Babu Gali, and a teacher, Sandeep Sharma, were found to be involved in this scam.
According to the investigation, the suspects collaborated with fraudsters to open fake bank current accounts and used them to withdraw large sums of money. The stolen money was then transferred into the accounts of cyber criminals, and the arrested individuals received commissions for their involvement.
The police are continuing their investigation to uncover more details and identify any additional suspects involved in the scam.