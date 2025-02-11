Two sides of V-C appointments-I: ‘Co-concurrency regime’ in state universities a reality says Former SU V-C

Hyderabad: Resolving the ongoing conflict over the appointment of Vice Chancellors (V-Cs) to state universities has become a complex issue following the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, which suggest transferring appointment authority to State Governors.

In most states, State Governors serve as the chancellors of state universities.

In light of the ongoing dispute between non-BJP ruled states, the Centre over the proposed UGC draft guidelines for 2025—related to V-C and university faculty appointments—a former V-C of a Telangana State University said, "The issue has taken on political overtones rather than focusing on genuine concerns aimed at improving the standards of higher education." When discussing arguments that states should have complete authority over V-C appointments, given that they fund 90 per cent of the expenses of the state universities, he noted, "This matter has been a recurring topic at several All India Vice-Chancellors' Conferences. Overall, participating V-Cs have expressed that a lack of financial independence is hindering the autonomy and freedom of universities." State universities currently operate under "co-concurrency regimes," meaning that V-Cs appointed by state governments must seek prior permission from bureaucrats for important decisions and new initiatives.

Echoing these sentiments, a former senior official from the Telangana State Higher Education Department (TGHED) stated that since the formation of Telangana about ten years ago, no V-C of any conventional state university has been able to make independent decisions without bureaucratic approval. This includes, matters like introducing new courses and raising fees to cover growing expenditures, and to meet significant delays in fee reimbursements.

He added, "Most funds allocated to universities are primarily for covering salaries; there is hardly any exclusive funding provided to enhance research and development across disciplines even to national standards for the past three decades."

In response to concerns about political interference from the Centre via the UGC—encroaching on state universities by assuming powers for V-C appointments—another former V-C from a state university with over 75 years of history remarked, "Political interference, whether direct or indirect through the bureaucracy, is a reality for state universities even today." He shared an experience from one of the V-Cs, explaining, "For several years after the creation of Telangana, numerous individuals would visit the V-C's office, presenting visiting cards with names of various Joint Action Committees (JACs) and immediately launching into lists of demands."

Further, citing the recent development in the neighbouring state that all the V-Cs appointed by the earlier government had to submit their papers the movement of the political guard of the state changed. This shows the depths in which the state universities are entangled and are getting sandwiched in political battles and narratives rather than academics. At the same time, "it would be unfair on the part of the new political regime to keep its eyes shut to the facts when V-C of a state university had crossed the redlines celebrating the birthday party of the political head of the state."