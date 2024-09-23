TYAcan Foundation organises run to raise cancer awareness

Hyderabad: To spread awareness about cancer among youths, the Teenage and Young Adult Cancer (TYAcan) Foundation organised 5K, 10K, and 15K runs from Necklace road to the Secretariat on Sunday.

Around 50 senior cancer specialists and 30 amateur runners participated in the run.

“Events like this help raise critical awareness and create a support network for those who are fighting the battle against cancer,” said Dr Sadashivudu, head of oncology, NIMS.

Senior cancer specialists Dr Meher Lakshmi Dr Rachana Dr Raghunath Rao, Dr MVT Krishna Mohan, Dr Shiva Kumar, and members of the TYAcan Foundation were present.