U-FERWAS team calls on GHMC boss

GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose
GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose

Hyderabad: United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (U-FERWAS) Executive Committee members called on GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose at GHMC head office on Thursday. U-FERWAS members thanked the Commissioner for ensuring voter checking enrollment in respective RWA areas at all polling booths in Greater Hyderabad.

The members explained to the Commissioner how U-FERWAS as the apex body of RWAs in the city is promoting regular interaction with civic authorities and public representatives, ensuring that citizens have access to better services and requested the Commissioner to consider GHMC to associate with U-FERWAS in the activities including monitoring of sanitation activities, electoral rolls, swachh Hyderabad, swachh colony competition, says B T Srinivasan General Secretary, U-FERWAS.

X