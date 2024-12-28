UBI MSME outreach: Loans worth Rs 400 cr sanctioned

Hyderabad: The Union Bank of India (UBI) successfully conducted an MSME Outreach Campaign at its Regional Office, Saifabad, reaffirming its commitment to supporting and empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Kare Bhaskara Rao, Chief General Manager and Zonal Head, Hyderabad, alongside Sonalika, Deputy GM and head of the regional office, were the chief guests. Deputy regional heads Jagadeesh Lepakshi and Ravi Marem and Subramanya C.G., MSME loan point head, were present. Authorities engaged with MSME customers, sharing insights into the bank's initiatives and policies designed to bolster the MSME sector. The campaign saw enthusiastic participation from 50 MSME customers, who interacted with senior bank officials to explore opportunities for financial support and growth. Highlighting the bank's dedication to driving economic progress, loans worth approximately Rs 400 crore were sanctioned.

Rao emphasised the bank's pivotal role in fostering MSME development through customised financial solutions and timely credit assistance. He reiterated the bank’s focus on empowering small businesses, which form the backbone of the economy. ‘UBI remains steadfast in its mission to support the MSME sector by offering tailored financial services and fostering long-term partnerships that drive sustainable growth and development.’