Unabated borewell digging leaves Alwal circle parched

Alwal: Digging of borewells without permission has been going on unabated in the Alwal Circle. According to rough estimates, there are more than 25 illegal borewells found in the circle. Several apartment complexes are resorting to such digging without obtaining permission.



According the Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA), borewell of width, not more than 4.5 inches and depth not exceeding 500 feet, are allowed only after attaining permission from the revenue department. Repeated attempts to elicit a response from the revenue officials proved futile.

The allowed limit is 120 meters but people have been digging up to 600 meters and more. A highest number of the over-depth bore wells are in Old Alwal, Greenfield, Temple Alwal road, Bolarum Market areas.

Dr GV Rao, General Secretary of Greater Alwal Allied Service Association, and Chandrasekhar, a resident of Greenfield, have filed a Right to Information Act (RTI) petition seeking the details about these activities in the first week of December.

"I have found four such cases where bore wells were dug up illegally in the Greenfield Colony and also complained against these illegal activities to the Revenue Inspector (RI) and Mandal Revenue Officer (VRO).

Only two borewells were sealed but no legal action was taken against the violators. We have sought the details of the cases by filing RTI and till today we have not received any reply from the officials," said Chandrasekhar.

Raj Shekar Reddy, a resident of Tirumala Enclave, said, "It is known to everyone what the condition of groundwater levels is in the city. In spite of that, people keep digging borewells and it leads to the exploitation of groundwater. We complained to MRO about this issue many times but they did not take any constructive action to prevent it. "

"Whenever some borewell is dug in our colony, we would take it to the notice of the civic body. But, there is hardly any action. So it is better, president or secretaries of respective colonies should regulate the illegal activities by prevention than complaining after everything is over," observed Dr GV Rao.