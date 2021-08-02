Unable to get MBBS seat, dental student ends life in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a dental student committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling here in her room in Jawahar Nagar in Secunderabad on Sunday night. The victim was a native of Haryana.



According to the victim's father, Rajbir Singh, the girl is said to have been in depression ever since she failed to get an MBBS seat. The victim was pursuing BDS first year in a college in Hyderabad. "She was also sent to a Psychiatrist, however, there was no improvement. We have talked to her three days ago and was in a good state," said the victim's father.



Based on the complaint of the girl's father, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was sent for autopsy.