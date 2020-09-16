Unani hospital facilitates free Covid treatment

Hyderabad: The Covid positive patients get in panic mode on how and where to get proper treatment. To help such patients, the Al-Arif General Hospital & Unani Research Center in Bandlaguda, Old City, has taken the initiative to provide free treatment.



Many families on one side hesitate to go to government hospitals fearing negligence and are afraid to take treatment from private hospitals due to exorbitant charges. In such times, this private Unani hospital is providing free isolation treatment for the patients suffering from Coronavirus.

"This all started when the city is witnessing Covid positive cases increasing rapidly. In July, the Unani Research Center chairman, Syed Mohammed Arifuddin Jeelani in collaboration with city-based NGOs Iqra and Umma groups started a Covid-19 isolation center with free treatment including food, accommodation, oxygen, ventilator, unani medicines etc. The hospital is charging 50 per cent on all investigations," said Mohammed Samiuddin, the Trustee.

Dr Syed Tawheed Ahmed, Director of Hospital said, "Observing the crisis and patients facing difficulties in seeking treatment, with the help of various allopathy doctors of Iqra and Umma groups, the hospital started treating Covid-19 patients for free.

Later, on July 21, the hospital started isolation center and till now more than 120 patients have been treated at the facility. At present there are 17 patients undergoing free treatment in hospital," he added.

Dr Tawheed said that, last week GHMC authorities also visited the hospital and conducted an inspection and now the hospital has been officially turned into an GHMC Al-Arif Covid-19 isolation center in circle-8 Chandrayangutta under GHMC Charminar zone.



He informed that earlier 80 per cent of the 100-bedded hospital used to be occupied. "No consultation fee, no bed charges, no room charges, no nursing etc. Ventilator facility is also provided for free and if the patient's condition is serious then the patient is referred to Gandhi hospital or other government Covid treating hospitals," he added.

Further, Tawheed said, "The hospital also distributed free unani medicines to about 7000 people approved by State Health Ministry, as part of preventing infection of Covid-19 in the Old City.

Out of 1,500 drugs used in the Unani treatment for several diseases, the specific drugs used in the respiratory disorders are compound drugs such as 'Tiryaq-e-Arba' systemically and 'Tiryaq-e-Azam' locally as nebulizer and sanitizers. These have been the drugs of choice since centuries for pandemic outbreak,'' he explained.