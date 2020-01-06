Underground drainage promised

Hafeezpet: Madhapur division Corporator V Jagdishwar Goud announced here on Monday that new underground drainage works and later CC roads would be taken up in Hafeezpet to find a permanent solution to the drainage problem.

He was speaking after inspecting underground drainage work and new CC roads in HUDA Colony along with local residents. Goud was accompanied by party leaders and activists Ravi Kumar, Anil, Balasubbayya, Shekhar, Prasad, Lakhminarayana, Sharath, Devi, Sirisha and Shravani.