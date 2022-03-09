Unemployed youth launch celebrations across Telangana after job announcement

Students and unemployed youth across Telangana launched celebrations after the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced to release more than 80,000 vacant jobs.



In Karimnagar, the unemployed youth performed palabishekams to the portraits of Chandrasekhar Rao. Karimnagar mayor Sunil Rao said that the state government is announcing about one lakh government jobs in the state for the first time in the history of the country in spite of opposition parties' hurdles.

Meanwhile, the youngsters thanked the Chief Minister for making the announcement of recruiting huge number of government jobs.

In Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumar Bheem Asifabad district, the unemployed youth turned up at the important junctions and bursted crackers and distributed sweets. They lauded the CM for filling up the posts and cheering the unemployed youth in the state.