Unemployed youth protest at TGPSC office

Hyderabad: The members of the Students and Unemployment Federation staged a protest in front of the Telangana State Public Service Commission office on Monday, urging the release of job notifications to fill two lakh jobs in the State.

The protesters criticised the Congress party for making fraudulent promises. During the election campaign, the Congress party assured that upon forming the government in the State, they would address their issues. However, to date, unemployment concerns remain unsolved, they said. They also demanded that the selection of candidates for the Group-I Main exam be in a 1:100 ratio rather than 1:50. Since the Group-I notification was issued after a decade-long gap, aspirants wanted the government to provide them with a fair chance in the recruitment for the 563 Group-I posts.

“The State government should release notifications for all jobs, fill two lakh jobs this year, and cancel GO 46 immediately. An unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 should be provided, and Group exams should be conducted in December,” said Kompelli Raju, State President of the Student and Unemployed Federation.