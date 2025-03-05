Union Bank organises MSME mela

Hyderabad: A four day Mega MSME mela (outreach camp) was launched by Union Bank at Jeedimetla on Tuesday.

As part of the mela, different schemes including a loan of Rs 26 lakh for MSMEs were offered. Several women were also provided employment opportunities, said Union Bank regional officer Rajini Kanth Rao. Joint director Madhukar Babu informed that loans worth Rs 1,700 crore have been provided in the form of investment to support various business groups in MSME. On this occasion, some account holders who have taken loans from Union Bank in the state and prospered were also felicitated. The bank staff handed over loan certificates to several new loan beneficiaries. Chief General Manager Ravindra Babu, managers representing different branches and several customers participated in the programme.