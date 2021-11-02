  • Menu
Union Bank staff visit orphanage

As part of the Vigilance Awareness Week, Union Bank of India, FGM Office on Monday organised several activities to bring awareness among people. Kabir Bhattacharya, FGM, Hyderabad, visited BASS Orphanage Home at Osmangunj along with other bank staff.

He distributed blankets and sweets to the children and had lunch with the inmates. Later they conducted several activities for the children to mark the conclusion of the week-long vigilance awareness programme.

