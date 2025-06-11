Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates GYSC at IIT-H

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, highlighted the theme of India’s G20 Presidency, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” which emphasises India’s ancient tradition of knowledge creation grounded in curiosity, sustainability, and ethics.

On Tuesday, he addressed the audience as the chief guest at the inauguration of the Global Young Scientists Annual General Body Meeting, which is being held for the first time in India and hosted by IIT Hyderabad.

The conference showcased engaging discussions and thematic sessions on various topics, including Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); Health and Nutrition for Global Wellness; Industry 5.0: Enhancing Human-Machine Interaction; and Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Global Landscape.

During his speech, the Minister referenced India’s scientific heritage, noting the contributions of ancient philosophers and the nation’s significant advancements in space missions, food security, automation, robotics, and big data.

He stressed the importance of inclusivity in the digital domain, highlighting India’s development of large language models, digital public infrastructure, and direct benefit systems—initiatives that exemplify how science is transforming lives.

Pradhan emphasised the idea of Vishwa Bandhutva, or global solidarity, promoted through international cooperation in science. Initiatives like the Atal Tinkering Labs and the Atal New India Challenge reflect India’s commitment to nurturing grassroots innovation and supporting high-quality interdisciplinary research.

He noted that India leads the global knowledge movement, boasting an education system that is adaptable and in harmony with its civilisational values. Cross-cultural learning and talent exchange were highlighted as vital components of this journey.

He described science as regenerative and essential to the vision of Viksit Bharat, where economic strength is complemented by scientific excellence.

Professor Ashutosh Sharma, President of the Indian National Science Academy, emphasised that the future depends on autonomous decision-making, which integrates both the sciences and social sciences.

In discussing the ongoing ‘March of Technology,’ he highlighted the need for global collaboration to address worldwide challenges. He stressed the importance of achieving a balance between age and gender in order to effectively tackle the externalities affecting the world. In the evolving landscape shaped by Science, Technology, and Innovation, he stressed the significance of diversity, inclusion, and globalisation.

Empowering youth, he stated, requires integrating their aspirations into policy and practice. He attributed India’s progress as a global partner to the collective will of its citizens and the government, guided by forward-looking policies and initiatives. He advocated for the creation of a new academic order led by young scientific academies across the globe.

Demonstrating the activities of the Global Young Academy (GYA), Yensi Flores Bueso, Co-chair of GYA, briefed the audience on the mission, vision, and engagement of GYA in the international scientific domain. She highlighted activities that instill values of leadership, global networking, and capacity building.

Expressing enthusiasm about the gathering, Dr B V R Mohan Reddy, Chairman of the Board of Governors at IIT Hyderabad, discussed pressing national issues that necessitate global thinking and visionary leadership. He emphasised that science should ultimately serve humanity, highlighting its role as a powerful tool for social good.

He noted that the ongoing transformation—driven by the New Education Policy and strengthened by public-private collaboration—is shaping a more innovative and inclusive future.

“Science carries the responsibility of, transforming our way of living and must inspire trust while translating knowledge into impactful solutions,” he added.

Sharing his vision for interdisciplinary research, Prof B S Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, expressed immense pride in hosting such a globally significant event. “It is an honour for IIT Hyderabad to serve as the platform for global young scientific minds to unite and explore interdisciplinary solutions for a better world. This conference exemplifies our commitment to fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and nurturing global scientific leadership. We firmly believe that empowering early-career researchers through such platforms accelerates innovation and contributes meaningfully to addressing pressing global challenges. IIT Hyderabad remains dedicated to advancing science and technology for the betterment of society and the planet at large,” he noted.

Reflecting on the significance of the conference, Prof Chandra Shekhar Sharma from the Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT Hyderabad, Co-Chair of the Conference, stated, “This year’s AGM, themed ‘Confluence of Visionaries: Empowering Science for Global Change,’ is a testament to our shared commitment to addressing global challenges through interdisciplinary research, leadership, and evidence-based policy engagement. India, with its legacy of scientific dedication, is poised to play a pivotal role in this endeavour.