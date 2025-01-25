Union Minister Khattar vows to ensure no power shortage in TG

Hyderabad: Union Urban Development, Power, and Housing Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated, “I am also in charge of the electricity department. No one asked about electricity; however, as the power minister, I assure you that there will be no power problems in this state (Telangana)”. Khattar made these remarks while addressing a public meeting on Friday, where he emphasised that Telangana is a prosperous state and praised the contributions of the brave sons of the land.

He recalled his tenure as Chief Minister of Haryana, saying, “During the last decade, we were united in the bond of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’”. While inaugurating a 24-hour uninterrupted drinking water supply for 2,660 households across five divisions of Karimnagar, Khattar noted that it is a matter of pride that the vision for progress, as dreamed by our beloved Prime Minister Modi, is being realised one step at a time. He congratulated Karimnagar MP, local public representatives, and the Karimnagar Mayor, expressing satisfaction with the establishment of a park to bring joy to the community, the initiation of a sports complex to provide facilities for youth, and the launch of digital smart classes aimed at benefiting students’ futures.

“Having ambition is one thing, but fulfilling it is another. Political leaders earn recognition from the people by achieving planned development to satisfy their needs,” he stated.

The Minister highlighted that the Central government aims to provide clean drinking water to every household, noting that currently, only 74 per cent of households have access to it. This mission is part of the Jal Jeevan Mission programme. Out of the 12 crore piped water connections under this initiative, 38.30 lakh are from Telangana. He expressed happiness at inaugurating the initiative to supply 24-hour drinking water to 4,055 households in five divisions under a pilot project in Karimnagar Corporation on Friday.

“As of Friday, we have started providing 24-hour drinking water supply to 2,200 households. The remaining connections will be available soon.

It is gratifying to benefit the people at a cost of Rs 18 crore. Karimnagar Corporation has ensured drinking water supply for 365 days to most houses in the country,” he noted. Khattar praised Karimnagar Corporation as an example of effective Smart City development, besides properly utilising funds released under various schemes.