Union Minister Kishan Reddy stresses need to encourage sports enthusiasts

Osmania University: The Department of Physical Education achieved a new milestone on the National Sports Day (August 29), commemorating hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary, on Sunday.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy laid the foundation for the uniquely conceptualized Osmania University Sports Cluster at 'C' ground under the Union government's Khelo India Scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Kishan Reddy stressed on the need to encourage persons, who were interested in sports. He claimed that the government had encouraged cores of sports persons under its Khelo India scheme and had sanctioned Rs 26 crore for the development of sports in Telangana

"Country's sportsmen had proved their mettle in the recent Olympics due to the encouragement provided by Union government. Students, who play sports will excel in any other field," said Reddy.

State Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud said the government was constructing sports complexes in districts. He urged Reddy to sanction special funds for developing the sports sector in the State.

A feature of the cluster is that it will have a synthetic athletic track, synthetic tennis courts and a swimming pool exclusively for women, with each boasting international standards. Multi-sport promoter and Sports Village CEO Mohammad Shamsuddin welcomed Reddy.

Prof Rajesh Kumar, Principal of UCPE, OU, and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder, Prof K Deeepla, Director of the department were present.