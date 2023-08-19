Live
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy strongly condemned the lathi charge on farmers in the Nirmal district
- Indian jr women’s hockey team goes down against Germany 1-3 in 4-Nations Tournament
- Shooting World C'ship: Mehuli Ghosh wins bronze and Paris Olympic quota in Women’s 10m Air Rifle
- 8 soldiers killed after Army truck falls into river in Ladakh
- Months ahead of Assembly polls, Congress forms secular alliance in Mizoram
- World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable, male race walkers disappoint on first day
- Congress suspends MLA Sandeep Jakhar for anti party activities
- ChatGPT is politically biased, finds study
- Film Star Ramcharan launches BRS MP's book “Wings of Passion”
- Rajiv Gandhi's Reforms to Strengthen the Panchayati Raj are Unforgettable: Minister H K Patil
Just In
Union Minister Kishan Reddy strongly condemned the lathi charge on farmers in the Nirmal district
- Will you attack for questioning irregularities- Union Minister Kishan Reddy to CM KCR
- CM KCR has to spend sleepless nights if fails to take back Nirmal Master Plan- Kishan Reddy
- State BJP calls for protests across the combined Adilabad district on Sunday
Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Saturday strongly condemned the police resorting to lathi-charge on the protesting farmers and BJP workers in Nirmal district.
Sounding a caution to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao that he will have to spend sleepless nights in future if he fails to respond to the people’s grievances and issues and will not take back the proposed Nirmal Master Plan.
He said BJP leader and former MLA Maheshwar Reddy, who has been on a hunger strike for 4 days against the Nirmal Master Plan. The government did not respond even though his health was deteriorating.
Against this backdrop, the BJP workers have staged a protest seeking a response from the state government on the issue at the Nirmal Bus Stand area. However, instead of addressing the issues, the state government used the police and lathi-charged the protesting BJP workers, including many farmers who took part in it.
Kishan Reddy asked the district leaders to provide necessary treatment to many farmers who were injured in the incident. Kishan Reddy said that the government, which is supposed to solve the problems, is ignoring them and making the people’s lives and civic systems more and more complicated.
The CM KCR will have to spend sleepless nights if the government fails to take back the Nirmal Master Plan, he warned.