Union Minister Kishan Reddy strongly condemned the lathi charge on farmers in the Nirmal district

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Saturday strongly condemned the police resorting to lathi-charge on the protesting farmers and BJP workers in Nirmal district.

Sounding a caution to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao that he will have to spend sleepless nights in future if he fails to respond to the people’s grievances and issues and will not take back the proposed Nirmal Master Plan.

He said BJP leader and former MLA Maheshwar Reddy, who has been on a hunger strike for 4 days against the Nirmal Master Plan. The government did not respond even though his health was deteriorating.

Against this backdrop, the BJP workers have staged a protest seeking a response from the state government on the issue at the Nirmal Bus Stand area. However, instead of addressing the issues, the state government used the police and lathi-charged the protesting BJP workers, including many farmers who took part in it.

Kishan Reddy asked the district leaders to provide necessary treatment to many farmers who were injured in the incident. Kishan Reddy said that the government, which is supposed to solve the problems, is ignoring them and making the people’s lives and civic systems more and more complicated.

The CM KCR will have to spend sleepless nights if the government fails to take back the Nirmal Master Plan, he warned.