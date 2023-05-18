Union Minister Mahendranath Pandey to visit Shadnagar tomorrow

Rangareddy: In a significant development, Union Minister Mahendranath Pandey has confirmed his visit to Shadnagar on Friday.

The announcement was made during a preparatory meeting held by Dokuri Pawan Kumar Reddy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliament convener. The meeting took place at the BJP office in Shadnagar town and was chaired by Dr. Tanguturi Vijay Kumar, the BJP Assembly Convener.

During the meeting, it was revealed that Union Ministerwill participate in various programmes within the Shadnagar constituency. The purpose of his visit is to engage with intellectuals from diverse communities, fostering a productive exchange of ideas and opinions. To ensure the success of the programme, the Union Minister urged the support and cooperation of all concerned.

Prominent BJP leaders, including NelliSrivardhan Reddy, AndeBabaiah, AP Mithun Reddy, Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Vistarak Saibaba, Enkonolla Venkatesh, Narsimlu Yadav, and Shankar Naik, were also in attendance.