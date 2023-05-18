  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Union Minister Mahendranath Pandey to visit Shadnagar tomorrow

Union Minister Mahendranath Pandey
x

Union Minister Mahendranath Pandey

Highlights

Rangareddy: In a significant development, Union Minister Mahendranath Pandey has confirmed his visit to Shadnagar on Friday.The announcement was made...

Rangareddy: In a significant development, Union Minister Mahendranath Pandey has confirmed his visit to Shadnagar on Friday.

The announcement was made during a preparatory meeting held by Dokuri Pawan Kumar Reddy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliament convener. The meeting took place at the BJP office in Shadnagar town and was chaired by Dr. Tanguturi Vijay Kumar, the BJP Assembly Convener.

During the meeting, it was revealed that Union Ministerwill participate in various programmes within the Shadnagar constituency. The purpose of his visit is to engage with intellectuals from diverse communities, fostering a productive exchange of ideas and opinions. To ensure the success of the programme, the Union Minister urged the support and cooperation of all concerned.

Prominent BJP leaders, including NelliSrivardhan Reddy, AndeBabaiah, AP Mithun Reddy, Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Vistarak Saibaba, Enkonolla Venkatesh, Narsimlu Yadav, and Shankar Naik, were also in attendance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X