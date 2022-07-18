  • Menu
University College for Women renamed as Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam

University College for Women (OU), Koti, on Monday announced that the college has been upgraded to a newly established Women's University named "Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalyam" in Telangana State as a State University from the academic year 2022-2023.

Hence, all the students were requested to apply toDOST-2022 web portal and choose Under-Graduate Courses in Telangana Mahila Viswavidyayalam (Women's University), Koti, Hyderabad instead of University College for Women (OU).

Students are asked to locate through the University code 11013.

