University of Hyderabad invites online applications for 2021-22

Gachibowli: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is inviting online application forms for its entrance examinations and admissions to various courses for the Academic Year 2021-22 from June 21 to July 20. The entrance exams will be held online/offline at 39 centres across the country during August/ September.

However, the University will not conduct its entrance exam at those centres where the number of applications received is less than 300. As many as 2,328 seats being offered for admissions to 117 courses. They include 17 integrated, 46 PG, 10 MTech and 44 Ph.D. programmes. The new courses being offered this year are MTech (Modelling and Simulation), MPA (Music) and a certificate course in publishing.

The admission to MCA course will be based on NIMCET scores, conducted by NIT Common Entrance Test. The admission to 9 MTech courses will be through Centralized Counselling of MTech (CCMT) of GATE. The admission to five-year year Integrated MTech (Computer Science) will be through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) of JEE.

The admission to MBA is through CAT, MSc Biotechnology is through GAT-B, conducted by the RCB, Faridabad, and MTech (Modeling and Simulation) through GATE scores. For details candidates could refer to website http://acad.uohyd.ac.in.