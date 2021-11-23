University of Hyderabad RTGR gets Rs 6.18 crore Central grant

Hyderabad: In a major funding boost for research in the University of Hyderabad (UoH), the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, has sanctioned Rs 6.18 crore from 2021 to 2025 for the project 'Research and Service facilities for Plant Metabolomics and Proteomics', to Repository of Tomato Genomics Resources (RTGR), UoH.

The RTGR was established in 2010 with DBT funding to conduct advanced research in frontier areas of genomics, proteomics and metabolomics of tomato. The Centre has advanced instrumentations for conducting state-of-the-art research in proteomics and metabolomics.

The 'research and service facilities for plant metabolomics and proteomics' at RTGR will be providing service to UoH and other academic institutions, industry, seed companies on a charge basis. The RTGR will also train the users to comprehend and execute metabolomic and proteomic data analysis by conducting annual hands-on training workshops. Dr Y Sreelakshmi, Associate Professor, RTGR, will be coordinating the project to provide high-throughput plant metabolome and proteome analyses to the users.