Unstoppable KCR vows to develop Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday launched his whirlwind tour of districts that proved to be high on promises.

He announced that as promised the State government will provide old-age pensions to people aged above 57 years commencing from August. He said the government has reduced the eligibility age limit from 65 years to 57 years and that plans are afoot to launch a life insurance scheme for the weavers providing insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh in case of accidental death.

Addressing the local body representatives after inaugurating the Integrated District Collectorate Complex at Sircilla on Sunday, the Chief Minister made it clear that none can stop the journey that he embarked on to develop Telangana State and set it as an example for others.

He remembered that many people expressed doubts about whether people of Telangana could achieve anything, but it had proved that anything can be achieved if there is integrity, purity of purpose and speech to achieve one's goals. "There are always political detractors and others who are pessimistic who must be ignored to scale new heights," he said.

Addressing the issue of stipend to nursing students, the CM announced that it would enhance the stipend for the first-year students from the present Rs 1,500 from Rs 5,000 and for the second-year students will get Rs 6,000 as against Rs 1,600.

The stipend amount for the third-year students has been increased to Rs 7,000 from Rs 1,700 and this would come into effect immediately. He also announced that at the request of KTR, the government has decided to set up a medical and engineering college in Rajanna Sircilla district.

During his day-long tour, KCR inaugurated a slew of developmental projects, including the integrated Collectorate, two BHK housing complex for the poor, Telangana Institute of Driving Education and Skills which would be the first of its kind in the State, Government Nursing College and Agriculture Market Yard.

The officials were asked to finalise the list of a total number of weavers in the State and also modalities to introduce the scheme at the earliest.