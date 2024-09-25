UoH conducts advocacy event for differently-abled students

Hyderabad: The Empowered Committee for Differently Abled Persons (ECDAP) of the University of Hyderabad, along with the Help The Blind Foundation (HTBF), conducted an advocacy event. The visually impaired students of the University of Hyderabad took an active part and interacted with more than 80 corporate leaders and HR professionals.

According to UoH officials, the event is a follow-up to a similar event conducted on February 24 this year by the two organisations. The events brought together a group of corporate leaders, human resource professionals, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) working for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in education and employment.

“It is another milestone by the UoH in the direction of creating inclusive institutional mechanisms for equal opportunities in employment and empowering our differently-abled students to take full advantage of these mechanisms,” said a senior officer, UoH.